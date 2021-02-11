Mr. SOUL! | Independent Lens

Mon. Feb. 22 at 10 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate SOUL!, the public television variety show that shared Black culture with the nation.

Ellis Haizlip developed SOUL! in 1968 as one of the first platforms to promote the vibrancy of the Black Arts Movement. Its impact continues to this day.



Audiences will travel back in time in this vibrant documentary from Independent Lens. The film takes a close look at developer and host Ellis Haizlip and the show that celebrated all facets of Black culture and earned critical praise and public support as one of the first platforms to expand the image of African Americans on television.



Watch the special at video.wkar.org before or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:

