MSU Acting President Injured During Graduation Ceremony

By 5 minutes ago
  • Satish Udpa
    Acting MSU President lays on the floor moments at The Breslin Center during a graduation ceremony.
    Twitter/Jamie Paisley

Satish Udpa, the Acting President of Michigan State University was taken to the hospital after a medical incident during a graduation ceremony on Friday. 

It happened during the Advanced Degree graduation ceremony at the Breslin Center around 6:00 p.m.

 

It’s unclear why Satish Udpa collapsed or fell or his condition. 

 

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant issued the following statement around 7:00 p.m. on Friday:

 

“Acting President Satish Udpa did have a health incident this afternoon during the MSU graduation ceremony. He is receiving medical attention and everyone in the Spartan community has he, Lalita and their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

 

Detroit Free Press reporter David Jesse reported Udpa fell and was taken by stretcher off the stage. The incident caused a half hour delay in the program. 

 

WKAR’s Jamie Paisley and Scott Pohl read the names of the graduates during the ceremony. 

 

In a tweet, Paisley noted “Goodness gracious. That was terrifying to witness on the livestream. I understand Acting President Udpa was taken care of and is recuperating.”

 

In January, MSU Trustees named Udpa as MSU's new Acting President. Udpa was vice president of administrative services at MSU. He was also previously Dean of the MSU College of Engineering.

 

He succeeded former Governor John Engler who was named Interim President after Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018. 

 

Udpa told WKAR News in April that he was not seeking the President’s position permanently. 

 

Tags: 
Satish Udpa

