MSU Acting President May Return To Work Next Week After Fall

UPDATED Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.: Michigan State University spokesperson tells WKAR News that Acting President Satish Udpa may return to work soon. He is recovering after a fall during a graduation ceremony on Friday.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant said Udpa is at home recovering. However, he is planning to return to work on Monday, May 13. She declined to say the exact injuries Udpa suffered.

UPDATED Saturday at 3:30 p.m.:

On Saturday, MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant said Udpa will not attend any more of the spring commencement ceremonies.

She also released the following statement:

“MSU Acting President Satish Udpa is resting this weekend with his family as he recovers from a fall yesterday during the afternoon graduation ceremony. It is anticipated that he will take some time off during the coming week and we ask that his privacy is respected as we continue to keep him in our thoughts. Both Satish and his wife Lalita thank everyone for their outreach and concern and send congratulations to all the graduates celebrating this weekend.”

The university did not detail his injuries or if he was admitted to the hospital.

Udpa fell during the Advanced Degree graduation ceremony at the Breslin Center around 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

It’s unclear why Udpa fell.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant issued the following statement around 7:00 p.m. on Friday:

“Acting President Satish Udpa did have a health incident this afternoon during the MSU graduation ceremony. He is receiving medical attention and everyone in the Spartan community has he, Lalita and their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Detroit Free Press reporter David Jesse reported Udpa fell and was taken by stretcher off the stage. The incident caused a half hour delay in the program.

WKAR’s Jody Knol, Jamie Paisley and Scott Pohl read the names of the graduates at the ceremonies. Paisley was watching a live stream when the incident happened.

In a tweet, Paisley noted “Goodness gracious. That was terrifying to witness on the livestream. I understand Acting President Udpa was taken care of and is recuperating.”

In January, MSU Trustees named Udpa as MSU's new Acting President. Udpa was vice president of administrative services at MSU. He was also previously Dean of the MSU College of Engineering.

He succeeded former Governor John Engler who was named Interim President after Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018.

Udpa told WKAR News in April that he was not seeking the President’s position permanently.