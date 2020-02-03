MSU Broad Museum Vandalized

Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum had one of its windows vandalized earlier in January, and the MSU Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying 3 suspects who were caught on security cameras.

The Eli and Edythe Broad Museum in MSU’s North Campus is a standout landmark due to its sharp-edged metal construction and its collection of dynamic contemporary art.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the Broad museum is working with its police and university partners to evaluate its security situation.

Director of Communications for the Broad art museum. Morgan Butts, said that the specially-crafted windows provide protection in more ways than one.

“Guardian Glass designed the glass in the museum with the art in mind. The glass is triple-paned to keep the building highly insulated, and allows for optimal exposure of natural light and color for viewing and protecting artwork. We are grateful for the many ways it provides additional protection of the space.”

A statement released by Broad art museum reassures the public that its HVAC systems and security were not compromised at any point and that they were working with MSU’s Infrastructure and Planning Facilities department to repair the damage, which they estimate could take up to several months due to the window’s unique specially-crafted design.