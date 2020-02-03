MSU Broad Museum Vandalized

By 11 minutes ago
  • The MSU Broad Museum
    The MSU Broad Museum
    Scott Pohl/WKAR

Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum had one of its windows vandalized earlier in January, and the MSU Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying 3 suspects who were caught on security cameras.

The Eli and Edythe Broad Museum in MSU’s North Campus is a standout landmark due to its sharp-edged metal construction and its collection of dynamic contemporary art.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the Broad museum is working with its police and university partners to evaluate its security situation.

Director of Communications for the Broad art museum. Morgan Butts, said that the specially-crafted windows provide protection in more ways than one.

“Guardian Glass designed the glass in the museum with the art in mind. The glass is triple-paned to keep the building highly insulated, and allows for optimal exposure of natural light and color for viewing and protecting artwork. We are grateful for the many ways it provides additional protection of the space.”

A statement released by Broad art museum reassures the public that its HVAC systems and security were not compromised at any point and that they were working with MSU’s Infrastructure and Planning Facilities department to repair the damage, which they estimate could take up to several months due to the window’s unique specially-crafted design.

Tags: 
Michigan State University

Related Content

Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon’s Protracted Legal Battle Continues

By Jan 9, 2020
Lou Anna Simon's Attorneys announced Thursday they'll file a motion to quash another judges' motion ordering Simon to face trial in Eaton County Circuit Court.
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Attorneys for former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced Thursday that they’ll file a motion to quash another Eaton County judge’s decision that ordered Simon to face trial in circuit court.


Michigan State Students Prove Dodgeball Is Way More than A Kid’s Game

By Jack Waynick: Current Sports Beat Reporter Nov 20, 2019
Dodgeball
Jack Waynick

The club sport is popular at MSU, with students showing off speed and strategy to win.

As Racial Tension Rises At MSU, Students Lobby For A Standalone Multicultural Building

By Oct 30, 2019
The group Students for a Multicultural Building is lobbying for a standalone structure at MSU, where students of color can organize and have meeting space. MSU is one of six, 14 Big 10 schools without a standalone multicultural building.
Screenshot, Change.Org Petition

This month, several incidents at Michigan State University have highlighted conversations about how safe students of color feel on campus. It’s renewed interest in the need for a safe space. One student organization at MSU wants to build a freestanding multicultural center.

 


Looking To Make Millions After College? Michigan State Students Look To E-Sports Fame

By Julian Mitchell: Current Sports Beat Reporter Nov 19, 2019
Egames
Julian Mitchell

Some Spartans e-gamers want to turn their talents into streaming and competition careers. 