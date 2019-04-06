MSU Faculty Call For Teacher-Student Relationship Ban

By 1 hour ago
  • clouds and tower
    Beaumont Tower on the campus of Michigan State University.
    Derrick Turner / Michigan State University

Several faculty members at Michigan State University want to ban sexual relationships between teachers and students.

Associate Professor Mark Waddell is among those asking the University Council to recommend policy changes to prohibit romantic and sexual relationships between faculty or academic staff and undergraduate students. Waddell told the Lansing State Journal that the existing policy lacks clarity to protect students from predatory relationships.

"As a community, I think, we have a much clearer sense of the possibilities of coercive relationships, what consent means," said Waddell, who chairs the University Committee on Faculty Affairs.

The policy changes would also limit graduate teaching assistants from dating undergraduate students, as well as teachers from dating graduate students, lifelong students or research assistants.

The proposal comes as the former dean of the osteopathic medical school, William Strampel, faces a new charge of sexually harassing female students. Strampel had oversight over the now-imprisoned Larry Nassar, a former university doctor who was convicted of child pornography crimes and sexual assault last year. More than 150 young women and girls accused him of molestation.

The changes stem from an examination of policies at other Big Ten schools and peer universities across the country, said Terry Curry, the university's associate provost and associate vice president for academic human resources.

The university's current policy states that instructors should not start a sexual or romantic relationship with a student if they have "educational responsibility" for them. But the policy doesn't clearly define educational responsibility.

The proposed changes would define it as "power or authority to evaluate, influence, provide or control aspects related to a student's education or professional development." The definition could cover teaching, mentoring, evaluating research and recommending for employment, among other things.

The proposal will allow an exception if an instructor doesn't have educational responsibility for a student, but it's rare, according to Curry.

Waddell hopes the council will recommend the changes to the Board of Trustees later this month. The board would then need to approve the changes, which Curry said could happen this June.

Tags: 
Professors
sexual harassment
Larry Nassar

Related Content

University Of Michigan: Faculty Views Can't Affect Students

By Oct 10, 2018
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan officials say they are working to ensure that faculty members' political views won't affect their responsibilities to students after two instructors decided not to recommend students for a study programs in Israel.

WMU Official Resigns After Harassment Investigation

By Jul 21, 2018
WMU Sign
Western Michigan University

A high-ranking official at Western Michigan University resigned after a sexual-harassment investigation.

Officer Reaches Settlement In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

By Feb 27, 2019

A mid-Michigan police officer has agreed to dismiss sexual harassment claims against her department in exchange for a settlement worth about $362,000.

Teal Flags Convey Silent Prayers in East Lansing

By Apr 2, 2019
prayer flags
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

A sexual assault survivors advocacy group is making a quiet but colorful statement on a busy East Lansing street. 

 


Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Nassar Sentence

By Apr 3, 2019
Larry Nassar photo
Screen shot from WDIV Live Stream / WDIV

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by sports doctor Larry Nassar, which means a 40-year prison sentence for assaulting gymnasts will stand.

Attorney Slams Former MSU Int. President Engler For Attending Game Amid Nassar Probe

By Mar 20, 2019
John Engler photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

John Engler's front-row interest in Michigan State University basketball has led to a war of words over the former school president's availability to speak to investigators about the Larry Nassar scandal.

Fund To Support Nassar Victims' Counseling, Other Services

By Feb 28, 2019
MSU sign
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University has started an intermediate fund to support counseling and mental health services for victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. 