MSU Football's Hartbarger & Sowards Granted 6th Season

By 54 minutes ago
  • Jake Hartbarger, Brandon Sowards
    MSU punter Jake Hartbarger and receiver Brandon Sowards
    MSU Spartans

Michigan State University punter Jake Hartbarger and receiver Brandon Sowards have been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

The school announced Thursday both players will be eligible to play next season.

Hartbarger had a season-ending leg injury in the second game of last season at Arizona State after being a three-year starter.

He has averaged 42.1 yards per punt, ranking seventh in school history.

Sowards started in four of 13 games last year and finished with 18 receptions for 201 yards, a year after missing an entire season with a torn knee ligament.

Michigan State opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Tulsa.

