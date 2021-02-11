MSU Presents "Slavery To Freedom" Lecture Series With Speaker Patrisse Cullors

Today (Feb. 11), the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine continues its 2021 Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series, “Slavery To Freedom.” Due to COVID-19, the lecture will be conducted virtually. The next speaker is Patrisse Cullors, an activist and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, which has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

WKAR’s Kevin Lavery spoke with Dr. Marita Gilbert, associate dean of diversity and campus inclusion at the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, about what Cullors brings to the national discourse on race.

Interview Highlights

Interview Transcript

Dr. Marita Gilbert:

Oh my goodness…such a wealth of experience. I think I'm most excited for us to hear from her to open folks’ eyes to the reality that Black Lives Matter didn't start this summer, and that there’s a lot that’s happened since the moment she posted the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter to this very one that we're experiencing now. I think (she brings) a very transparent conversation about what it looks like to try to advocate for yourself, for your community, and to be vilified for that in one moment, and to have to wait for society to catch up and see what it is you're actually advocating for.

I think it was also important to me and for us as a college to have her come and speak because all three of the founders of this movement are queer Black women, and often we don't give enough mention, enough attention; enough celebration to the Black women who are typically at the helm of social movements, and certainly those for social justice and transformative change.

Lavery:

She’s (Cullors) the face of the movement, and it can be said that she's an organizer. But by design, Black Lives Matter is a decentralized movement with no single leader. How would you compare the success of Black Lives Matter in that structure with the Civil Rights Era, which very distinctly saw Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as its leader?

Gilbert:

That’s the difference in Black women's organizing and leadership. Typically, we seek to have collaborative leadership. Part of my area of work has been around Black feminisms, and so it’s been always important for us to work for the betterment of community. The other thing that we have known as Black women, and certainly those of us in leadership or who work in the area of organizing is that we have to make sure that more than one of us has the information and the tools and is poised to take over particular facets of what we're doing. So, should anything happen to one of us, the work and the legacy can continue.

Lavery:

I'm sure there’s a lot going on behind the scenes with Black Lives Matter. But at least from the media’s perspective, it seems like Black Lives Matter tends to make news as a reaction when something tragic happens, like the George Floyd killing in 2020. Now that we're under a new presidential administration that’s billing itself as probably the most diverse in history…is 2021 now the time for Black Lives Matter to take a new proactive approach to racial justice?

Gilbert:

That’s an interesting question. I think one of the things that I’ve learned about social movements that are successful is that they are constantly taking the pulse of what is to better understand how to drive what should be. What’s promising to me is that…if we want to talk about the (Biden) administration, like at the highest level, folks who are willing to even speak the need for us to be talking about inclusive excellence and trying to connect it large scale, right? Not just legislatively, in one sense like creating a bill, but thinking about how is that scaffolded throughout all of our thinking about public policy, about driving resources, about trying to think about things across disciplines. I think that's promising.

We’re (only) into February. I think we don't yet know what will be or what will happen. So, I think it's important to show up at the table. I think it's important to do the work on the ground, and third, I think it’s also important for us to turn around and hold folks accountable.

Lavery:

Patrisse Cullors’ lecture begins today (Thu, Feb. 11) at 5 p.m. How can people attend?

Gilbert:

You've got to attend virtually. We’re going to adhere to pandemic protocols. You can register by going to the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine website. We will be accepting registrations up until the event starts, and then once the events conclude, we’ll have a link afterwards where people can view them if they missed it.