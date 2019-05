As part of the May 18, 2019, "Ondas En Espanol" show, WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talked with Javier Zumarraga Martinez. An engineering student from Spain, Zumarraga spent the Spring 2019 semester at Michigan State University. And talked about his experiences learning about American culture.

