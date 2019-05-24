MSU Trustees To Hold Special Meeting About 'Personnel' on Tuesday

By 1 hour ago
  • MSU Sign
    Amanda Barberena

Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.

MSU says the governing board will discuss "personnel action" on Tuesday.

No other details were released Friday. Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant declined to comment beyond the statement.

President Lou Anna Simon resigned in January 2018 after sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting women and girls.

John Engler was hired as interim president, but he was forced out after a year.

MSU now is being led by Satish Udpa, the former dean of engineering.

WKAR government and politics reporter Abigail Censky will attend Tuesday's meeting. Follow her on Twitter at @AbigailCensky for coverage.

Tags: 
MSU Board of Trustees
presidential search
Lou Anna Simon
John Engler
Satish Udpa

Related Content

Scott To Take Ferguson's Place On Presidential Search Committee

By Jan 31, 2019
Trustee Dianne Byrum announced Wednesday that Brianna Scott would be taking Joel Ferguson's place on the Presidential Search Committee.
Reginald Hardwick, WKAR

It's been a tumultuous month for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. Three new trustees joined, the university president was ousted, an acting president pointed and now Trustee Brianna Scott will take Trustee Joel Ferguson’s spot on the school's Presidential Search Committee.

Breaking Down John Engler's Ouster At Michigan State University

By , & Jan 17, 2019
Dianna Byrum
Abigail Censky / WKAR File Photo

John Engler is offically out at Michigan State University following a tumultuous term as the school's interim president. What does his ouster mean for the future of MSU? WKAR's Karel Vega sat down with Abigail Censky and Scott Pohl to discuss.


Acting MSU President Explains Approach To Job

By Apr 25, 2019
Satish Udpa in WKAR Studios photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

In January, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, fresh off the resignation of Interim President John Engler, appointed Executive Vice President for Administrative Services Satish Udpa to serve as acting President. He’s serving in that role while a committee searches for a permanent president.

This week, Udpa came to the WKAR studios for a lengthy interview with reporter Scott Pohl.