MSU Trustees Re-elect Byrum, Kelly To Leadership Posts

Dianne Byrum has been re-elected by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to serve another two-year term chairing the board.

Byrum says safely reopening the MSU campus during a pandemic is “right up there” with budget and finance as a priority for 2021, saying that "trying to reopen and get back to whatever this new normal is going to be for students, faculty, staff, the state of Michigan, the nation, and so I think those have to be front and center.”

Byrum says continuing to work toward making sure something like the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal never happens again also remains a top priority.

Trustees also re-elected Dan Kelly to serve as vice chairperson. Both votes were unanimous.