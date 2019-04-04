MSU Will Hold Final Four Watch Party at Munn Arena

You don't have to go to a bar to watch the Michigan State University men's basketball team take on Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday night.
MSU is hosting a watch party at Munn Ice Arena at 509 Birch Road in East Lansing.
Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. The nationally televised game in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set to start at 8:49 p.m.
Cassius Winston led Michigan State to the NCAA Final Four with a 68-67 victory over top-seeded Duke on Sunday. Winston scored 20 points with 10 assists to lead second-seeded Michigan State to the East Region final victory.
Campus and East Lansing leaders are also urging students to celebrate safely on Saturday night.
In a statement to the public, MSU reminded students and sports fans of the following:
Any student found responsible for participating in an unlawful assembly is subject to university sanctions, including expulsion or suspension. Additionally, anyone within 300 feet of an open fire who is not actively leaving the area faces a possible misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.