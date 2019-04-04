MSU Will Hold Final Four Watch Party at Munn Arena

You don't have to go to a bar to watch the Michigan State University men's basketball team take on Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday night.

MSU is hosting a watch party at Munn Ice Arena at 509 Birch Road in East Lansing.

Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. The nationally televised game in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set to start at 8:49 p.m.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State to the NCAA Final Four with a 68-67 victory over top-seeded Duke on Sunday. Winston scored 20 points with 10 assists to lead second-seeded Michigan State to the East Region final victory.

Campus and East Lansing leaders are also urging students to celebrate safely on Saturday night.

In a statement to the public, MSU reminded students and sports fans of the following: