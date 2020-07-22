MSU Will Set Aside A Dorm For Students Who Have Virus

By 27 minutes ago
  • MSU Sign
    Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University said it will take a residence hall out of regular service and use it for students who test positive for the coronavirus.

Students who live on campus can move to Akers Hall or return home for a certain period if they test positive. The dorm can hold roughly 500 people, said Kat Cooper, spokeswoman for Residential and Hospitality Services.

“As we watched cases rise around the country, we decided we needed more options for that available to us,” Cooper told MLive.com.

The Akers strategy could create a housing shortage, although it’s not seen as likely at this time, she said.

MSU students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks on campus.

“We know decisions to wear masks and maintain physical distancing can have a positive impact on the health of our students, colleagues, instructors, loved ones and friends,” President Samuel Stanley Jr. told students in an email last week.

The fall term starts Sept. 2.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus in Michigan
MSU

Related Content

Lansing School District Going Remote For First Part Of School Year

By Jul 17, 2020
woman with school graphics
Courtesy / Lansing School District

The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year to stay remote as leaders across the country in California, Arkansas, and Kansas are delaying school start dates or continuing remote learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Retail Workers Deal With Harassment Over Enforcing Mask Mandate

By Taylor Wizner | IPR Jul 17, 2020
Shari Bernstein

This week a shopper in Meijer in Acme threatened an employee with a knife, upset he was told to wear a mask.

In Lansing, a man was stabbed and in May, a security guard at a Flint dollar store was shot to death.

Michigan Agency Orders Hearing For Bar Tied To Outbreak

By David Eggert Jul 16, 2020
Taylor Haelterman / WKAR-MSU

Michigan liquor regulators on Thursday ordered an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 180 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.