Mueller Report To Be Given To Congress By Mid-April, Attorney General Barr Says

Attorney General William Barr has told congressional leaders he anticipates being able to give them a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 presidential election by "by mid-April, if not sooner."

Barr sent a letter to chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after Nadler had asked for a complete release by April 2. But Barr says it will take little longer.

Barr says the report is nearly 400 pages long and "everyone will soon be able to read it on their own."

