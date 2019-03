Michigan State has advanced to the East Region final.

The Spartans beat LSU 80-63 for a 10th trip to the Elite Eight under Tom Izzo.

Aaron Henry had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the second-seeded Spartans.

Freshman Gabe Brown also had 15 points, an unexpected contribution from a player who had never scored more than 11.

Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston added 17 points and eight assists for the Spartans.