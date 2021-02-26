Nearly 1 Year Later Anthony Hulon's Family Still Calling Lansing Police Department For Justice

The family of a man who died in the Lansing jail while being restrained gathered with activists in front of the Lansing Police Department Friday. They demanded justice for Anthony Hulon nearly a year after his death.

Members of the Lansing branch of the Poor People’s Campaign along with other protesters gathered in front of the Lansing Police Department Friday afternoon before holding a car caravan around the city jail.

Anthony Hulon died at the city jail last April after four officers handcuffed and pinned him to the ground. His sister Tabetha Hulon said she's disappointed with the lack of action from the Lansing Police Department since her brother's death.

“They killed him, and these four police officers are still inside working with no regard to my brother's life. Lansing deserves better and so does my brother. My brother did nothing," she said.

Hulon had been arrested the day prior to his death for a dsimple assault charge and was taken to Sparrow Hostial for care before being booked at the Lansing Police Department jail.

At the hospital he was found to found to have methamphetamine and ecstasy in his system. According to his sister Heather Hulon he was given sedatives.

In a video of the incident, Anthony Hulon can be seen screaming and struggling, telling officers: "I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. I'm passing out. Please, why are you doing this to me? Why?"

Heather Hulon said she was appalled when she watched Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green speak up at a George Floyd march last summer.

"How does he stand up there and say this is disgusting, knowing that they just did the same thing to my brother six weeks prior," she said.

Hulon said she would like the four officers involed, Sgt. Edgar Guerra, Detention Officer Gary Worden, Detention Officer Charles Wright and Officer Trevor Allman, fired. She is calling on Mayor Andy Schor to fire them. Hulon has also filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

The officers are still working at the police department. An Ingham County medical examiner ruled Hulon's cause of death as positional asphyxia and his manner of death as homicide. An investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's office is ongoing.