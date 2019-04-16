Nessel Pledges To Not Prosecute Abortions If Roe Is Reversed

By 1 minute ago
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel
    Cheyna Roth

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state laws on the books that ban abortion.

The Democrat told a Planned Parenthood conference Tuesday that it's "likely" the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion will be reversed. But she says "we can and we will fight back."

She pledges to never prosecute a woman or her doctor for terminating a pregnancy.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also spoke at the meeting in Lansing. She pointed to a new Ohio law that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Similar legislation has passed in Georgia.

Whitmer says if Michigan's Republican-led Legislature moves similarly, abortion rights activists have "a powerful backstop in a veto from my office."

Tags: 
Dana Nessel
U.S. Supreme Court
Roe v. Wade
abortion
Planned Parenthood
Gov Gretchen Whitmer

Related Content

Faith-Based Adoption Agency Sues After MI Settlement

By 16 hours ago

Faith-based adoption agencies sued the state of Michigan on Monday, challenging a settlement that prevents them from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.

Michigan Attorney General Launches Conviction Integrity Unit

By Apr 10, 2019
State Attorney General Dana Nessel
Cheyna Roth

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched a unit to investigate whether people have been wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Nessel Announces Task Force Aimed At Protecting Vulnerable Michiganders

By Mar 25, 2019
Dana Nessel photo
Courtesy photo / Nessel & Kessel Law

The governor’s office, Legislature, attorney general’s office and the Michigan Supreme Court are joining forces to try and prevent the abuse of vulnerable and elderly adults.