New Cadillac Sedan To Be Produced In Lansing

A Lansing General Motors plant is slated to build a new model of Cadillac.

According to General Motors, the Cadillac CT5 sedan will be produced at the Lansing Grand River Plant.

The company says it invested $211 million into the facility for production of what it calls the next generation Cadillac Sedan.

The money is for "tooling and equipment," according to Erin Davis with General Motors communications. She said the investment will not lead to more jobs at the plant.

GM says the car will be debuted in April at the New York International Auto Show, and available for purchase in the fall of 2019.