New Charge Pursued Against Former MSU Dean Strampel

By 5 minutes ago
  • Strampel booking photo
    William Strampel, former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Michigan Attorney General

State prosecutors say they'll pursue a second felony charge against a former medical school dean who had oversight of Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is accused of sexually harassing female students when he was dean of the osteopathic medical school. He's been ordered to trial on a charge of misconduct in office. The attorney general's office wants to add a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charge is related to an allegation that Strampel grabbed a woman's buttocks at a social event. Defense attorney John Dakmak says he'll fight it.

Strampel's trial is scheduled for May 28.

Strampel had oversight of Nassar, a Michigan State doctor who was convicted of child pornography crimes and sexual assault. Critics say Strampel failed to ensure that Nassar was following patient restrictions that were ordered in 2014. 

Tags: 
William Strampel

Related Content

Larry Nassar's Boss/Former MSU Dean Strampel Will Go To Trial

By Jun 5, 2018
William Strampel
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

A former dean at Michigan State University will go to trial for sexual misconduct and other charges.


Testimony: Student Felt 'Trapped' In MSU Dean Strampel's Office

By Jun 5, 2018
William Strampel
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

A Michigan State University medical student says she felt she was being sexually propositioned when she met a dean to discuss a bad test score.

Judge Won’t Let Two “Clinical Skills Models” Testify At Strampel Prelim

By May 3, 2018
William Strampel
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

There are new developments in the criminal case against a former dean of Michigan State University. 