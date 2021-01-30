Related Programs: 
New Report Identifies Big Legislative Push To Tighten Voting Restrictions

By editor 2 hours ago

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with attorney Myrna Pérez of the Brennan Center for Justice about her group's report on state laws across the country that limit voters' access to the polls.