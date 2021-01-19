New Republican Named To MI Elections Board That Certified Biden Win

There will be a new Republican serving on the bipartisan state board that certifies election results – most recently President-elect Joe Biden’s Michigan victory last November. Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- a Democrat -- selected Tony Daunt from a list submitted by the Michigan Republican Party.

Daunt is the executive director of the Freedom Fund, a conservative foundation with ties to the DeVos family.

If confirmed, Daunt will replace Aaron Van Langevelde. He was not renominated to serve by the Michigan Republican Party, which submitted a list of three names for Whitmer to choose from.

It was Van Langevelde’s vote that allowed President-elect Joe Biden’s Michigan victory to be formalized.

“My conscience is clear, and I am confident that my decision is the right side of the law and history,” Van Langevelde said Monday in a statement after he was not re-nominated to the board. “Time will tell whether those who spread misinformation and overturn the election were wrong, and they should be held responsible for the chaos and confusion they have caused.”

Van Langevelde’s day job is state House Republican policy director and deputy legal counsel, and he remains in those positions.

Daunt agrees Van Langevelde made the right call by certifying the November election results.

“I’m a committed Republican, a committed conservative activist,” he said. “I’m also committed to upholding the rule of law.”

A press release from the governor’s office describes the board’s responsibilities:

“The Board of State Canvassers canvasses and certifies statewide elections, elections for legislative districts that cross county lines and all judicial offices except Judge of the Probate Court. The Board also conducts recounts for state-level offices, canvasses nominating petitions filed with the Secretary of State and state-level ballot proposal petitions, assigns ballot designations and adopting ballot language for statewide ballot proposals, and approves electronic voting systems for use in the state. The Board of State Canvassers consists of four members—two members from each major political party—who are nominated by their state central committee.”

The governor also reappointed Jeanette Bradshaw, who is the secretary-treasurer for the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO.

The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate. If confirmed, both will serve until January 31st of 2025.