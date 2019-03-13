New Sparrow CEO On Leave Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations & Lawsuit Filing

Sparrow Health System has placed its new CEO Emory Wayne "E.W." Tibbs Jr. on administrative leave following sexual harassment allegations by a former employee from a previous health system.

On Wednesday, John Truscott of the public relations firm Truscott Rossman issued the following statement on behalf of Sparrow Health System.:

“We have been made aware of allegations against Mr. E.W. Tibbs, Jr. that occurred prior to his employment at Sparrow. These allegations are disturbing to us and we are taking immediate action. Effective immediately, the Sparrow Board has placed Mr. Tibbs, Jr. on paid administrative leave pending further thorough investigation. This move will have no impact on our patients or staff who provide such great care for our community. Also, effective immediately, current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Ruth, has been appointed by the Sparrow Board as acting President & CEO.”

Tibbs is the former CEO of Centra Health in Virginia.

A former nurse at Centra Health, Stephanie Hale alleges Tibbs stalked, sexually harassed, intimidated and sexually assaulted her, according to her lawyer Paul Valois.

Hale alleged she was wrongfully terminated in relation to Tibbs' conduct.

