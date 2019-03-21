New Sparrow CEO No Longer Employed By Company

Sparrow Health System's new Chief Executive Officer is no longer with the company.

The public relations firm Truscott Rossman released the following statement on Sparrow Health System's behalf.

Effective March 21, 2019, E.W. Tibbs, Jr. is no longer employed by Sparrow Health System.

The Sparrow Health System Board will be meeting in the near future to determine the timeline and next steps for replacement. Sparrow Caregivers, Physicians and Volunteers remain focused on providing excellent care to our community as they have done for the last 123 years and will never waiver from that commitment.

Tibbs was on leave in relation to sexual misconduct allegations.