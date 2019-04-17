Next Stop, The MSU Science Festival | Serving Up Science

Are you a supertaster? You can find out at Serving Up Science's live show this weekend. Sheril and Karel will be at the Kellogg Center on Saturday, April 20 as the last show during the Michigan State University Science Festival this year.

With the help of MSU food experts, Sheril and Karel will talk about the complexities of taste.

Audience members are able to participate in the event and learn if they are supertasters.

When a participant places a small piece of paper on their tongue, called a PROP strip, it can be determined if the participant is a supertaster. Only supertasters can taste the bitterness.

Sheril and Karel will also discuss picky eaters and how it is related to genetics.

Learn more by attending the event on Saturday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State's campus.

More information about the festival is available here.