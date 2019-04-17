Related Program: 
Serving Up Science

Next Stop, The MSU Science Festival | Serving Up Science

By & 1 minute ago
  • Serving Up Science MSU Science Festival
    MSU Science Festival / Graphic by Amanda Barberena

Are you a supertaster? You can find out at Serving Up Science's live show this weekend. Sheril and Karel will be at the Kellogg Center on Saturday, April 20 as the last show during the Michigan State University Science Festival this year.

With the help of MSU food experts, Sheril and Karel will talk about the complexities of taste.

Audience members are able to participate in the event and learn if they are supertasters.

When a participant places a small piece of paper on their tongue, called a PROP strip, it can be determined if the participant is a supertaster. Only supertasters can taste the bitterness.

Sheril and Karel will also discuss picky eaters and how it is related to genetics.

Learn more by attending the event on Saturday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State's campus.

More information about the festival is available here.

Tags: 
Serving Up Science
Sheril Kirshenbaum
Karel Vega
MSU Science Festival
Supertaster

Related Content

Umami: The Most Complex Taste | Serving Up Science

By & Apr 3, 2019
Public Domain

Most people know the four main senses of taste: sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. But there’s also a fifth sense, which is more complex. Umami.

The New York Milk Scandal That Killed Thousands | Serving Up Science

By & Feb 28, 2019
Milk
Pixabay Creative Commons

On this week's episode of Serving Up Science, science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum and WKAR's Karel Vega discuss the repercussions of swill milk during the 1850's.


Red Meat, Us, And The Environment | Serving Up Science

By & Feb 7, 2019
Cows
Pixabay Creative Commons

On this episode of Serving Up Science, science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum and WKAR's Karel Vega discuss the impact of eating red meat on the human diet and the environment, in relation to the EAT-Lancet Commission report.