Beginning Monday, Dec. 30, WKAR introduces an updated line-up for weekdays at 6 pm and 6:30 pm

Nightly Business Report has ended production after 40 years on the air. We will miss it! For as long as many of us remember, NBR has aired weekdays at 6:30pm on WKAR.

BBC World News, previously airing at 6pm weekdays, moves to 6:30 p.m. in place of NBR.

American’s Test Kitchen enters the weekday line-up at 6 p.m.

For more about the history of Nightly Business Report and the end of production, visit: