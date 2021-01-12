No Pay Hikes For Lansing Mayor Schor, Department Heads, Teamsters

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and city department heads are foregoing annual pay raises for 2021.

In a press release, Mayor Schor points to budget cuts of more than $12 million dollars due to revenue shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the economy. The federal government has not provided recovery funds to cities like Lansing.

The city’s 13 department directors also will not see pay hikes this year.

Additionally, the city council approved a one-year contract extension with Teamsters Local 243 that keeps wages flat on Monday night. The local represents more than 200 city employees.