Mon., May 20, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Norman Mineta has held many different postions over time. Take a deeper look in to what it took to move up in the political world.

Meet the statesman who served as cabinet secretary for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Imprisoned by the U.S. during World War II for his Japanese ancestry, Mineta rose to become the first Asian American to serve in a presidential cabinet.