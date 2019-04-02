North Carolina GOP Chair Indicted On Wire Fraud, Bribery Charges

The chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, Robin Hayes, has been indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and aiding and abetting. Durham businessman and political donor Greg Lindberg, along with two of his associates: John Gray, and John Palermo Jr., were also indicted. Lindberg is the owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group headquartered in Durham, N.C.

The indictment, issued by U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, outlines how the defendants allegedly came up with a scheme "to defraud and to deprive North Carolina and the citizens of North Carolina of their intangible right to the honest services of the commissioner, an elected official, through bribery."

According to the indictment, Hayes, Lindberg and the two associates promised "millions of dollars of contributions" for "official actions favorable to GBIG."

Lindberg has been under federal investigation for alleged financial crimes and for his contributions to North Carolina politicians.

Hayes had announced Monday that he would not seek re-election, saying the state GOP's convention in June would be his last leading the party. He has surrendered himself to authorities and made a first appearance at a federal court in Charlotte on Monday.

In a tweet, NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse acknowledged the news:

