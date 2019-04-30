Related Programs: 
Nuclear Regulators Search For Temporary Storage Facility In New Mexico

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 30, 2019 6:20 pm

Private companies are proposing solutions to store the nation's nuclear waste. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considering one storage site in New Mexico's desert.