A Nurse Is Vaccinated | Messages From The Mitten

This holiday season is unlike any other, and we thought we’d find out how people are adapting – or pressing on – with their holiday traditions. For our series Messages From the Mitten, we’re telling these stories as a collection of “audio postcards.”

Over the last couple of weeks, health care workers started getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of the first in Ingham county were medical professionals at McLaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospitals.

At Sparrow, registered nurse Mindy Turner used her phone to record the experience of getting the first of two shots.

We’d like to hear how you’re adapting to this winter. No story is too big or too small. For more information on how to submit your story, go to WKAR.org and click on Messages from the Mitten.