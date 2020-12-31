Related Program: 
Messages From The Mitten

A Nurse Is Vaccinated | Messages From The Mitten

  • Box of COVID-19 vaccine bottles
    Sparrow Hospital's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived Dec. 17.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

This holiday season is unlike any other, and we thought we'd find out how people are adapting – or pressing on – with their holiday traditions. For our series Messages From the Mitten, we're telling these stories as a collection of "audio postcards."

Over the last couple of weeks, health care workers started getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of the first in Ingham county were medical professionals at McLaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospitals.

At Sparrow, registered nurse Mindy Turner used her phone to record the experience of getting the first of two shots.


We'd like to hear how you're adapting to this winter. No story is too big or too small. For more information on how to submit your story, go to WKAR.org and click on Messages from the Mitten.

Messages From The Mitten

Potter Park Zookeepers Make Holidays Festive For Animals | Messages From The Mitten

Two of the zoo's spider monkeys
Potter Park Zoo

We’ve all noticed changes in our lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s even true for the animals at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing which saw a spring and summer without the typical crowds of people.

Now that it’s the winter, when typically, most of us would be gathering together, Potter Park’s zookeepers are making sure the animals aren’t left without some holiday cheer.


Lansing's Holiday Light Show Is A Glimmer Of Hope During Pandemic | Messages From The Mitten

Drive Through Holiday Light Show at Frances Park
Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many traditions that normally mark the holiday season. So, to bring Lansing residents a glimmer of hope, the city is providing an opportunity for families to get together in a socially distanced manner with a drive through holiday light show in Frances Park during weekends in December. As part of our series “Messages from the Mitten” WKAR’s Michelle Jokisch Polo has the story.

  

Lansing's New Christmas Song | Messages From The Mitten

Still image of 'Singing Peace' video

This holiday season is unlike any other, and we thought we'd find out how people are adapting – or pressing on – with their holiday traditions. For our series Messages From the Mitten, We're telling these stories as a collection of "audio postcards."

WKAR’s Scott Pohl has this musical greeting from a large group of Lansing musicians.


How Downtown Lansing's Ornaments Became A Cult Fave | Messages From The Mitten

After a hit and run in 2018 there was uncertainty over whether the big, red fiberglass ornaments would return. In 2019 Paul Gentilozzi paid for repairs and the ornaments are once again sitting at the center of downtown Lansings' roundabout.
Abigail Censky, WKAR

The big red ornaments sitting in the roundabout in front of the Capitol have been a Lansing tradition for more than a decade. But, last year—there was a chance that they’d disappear forever before a good Samaritan stepped in.

Oh Christmas Tree | Messages From The Mitten

family with tree
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Today we’re starting a weekly series we’re calling “Messages from the Mitten.” 

This holiday season is unlike any other, and we thought we’d find out how people are adapting – or pressing on – with their holiday traditions. 