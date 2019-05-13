Related Programs: 
Obituary: WKAR's Legendary Sports Host, Earle Robinson

  • Earle Robinson photo
    Earle Robinson
    WKAR-MSU

Longtime WKAR Radio on-air personality Earle Robinson has died. His work here began with a music program in 1974, but he’s best remembered for bringing sports news to our listeners, first on a call-in show co-hosted with Jim Adams before hosting Sportstalk by himself.

He retired from the program in 2013, and WKAR brought Al Martin in to host the show now called Current Sports.

Robinson was inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Earle Robinson was 71. Funeral details have not been released.

