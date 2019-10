Topic: Twists and turns in the budget talks. Guest: Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr.

Watch it now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses the latest twists and turns as the governor and GOP tried to hammer out a budget. The guest is Vice Chair of the senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.