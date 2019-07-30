Ohio Opens School For Students With Addiction

By 6 hours ago
  • Alyssa, left, discusses her academic record with teacher Leslie MacNabb.
    Alyssa, left, discusses her academic record with teacher Leslie MacNabb.
    Paige Pfleger / WOSU
Originally published on July 26, 2019 10:47 am
Bouncing on a purple exercise ball, Alyssa talks to her new teacher about what classes she needs to graduate. 
 
"There’s a Psychology 1 as an elective, I would take that, but I already took psychology and sociology... And I feel like Heartland in general is a psychology class," she says, laughing.

Alyssa is one of five students at Heartland High, a school on Columbus' East Side. It's designed specifically  for students who have struggled with substance abuse.

Alyssa started using drugs and drinking when she was 13. Side Effects is not using her last name to protect her privacy. 

"Drugs was what I thought was curing my depression and really helping me through those times, which you know, turns out only made it worse," she says.

After a suicide attempt, Alyssa went to Utah for a treatment program. She learned coping mechanisms alongside other teens who were trying to be sober. 

But when she came back to Ohio and started school, peer pressure made it hard to remember what she learned.

"All these people are attacking me, and saying, 'Oh you’re lame because you don’t want to go to an after party for homecoming' or whatever," Alyssa says. "And I was like, I don’t want to use drugs. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink anymore. 'What’s wrong with you, why don’t you want to party, why don’t you want to be a normal high schooler?'"

Alyssa relapsed, and overdosed on pills. 

Alyssa's experience is a common one. The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that nearly all students returning to their old schools after treatment reported being offered drugs on the first day. 

"When you go and you go back to your school of origin, you’re around the same people you used with before, the same people who might be dealing to you," says Paige Stewart, head of Heartland High. "You’re around the same stressors. And now you have extra stressors, because now you’re that kid who comes back to school that’s been to rehab, so there’s stigma there."

Stewart says students who apply struggle with a variety of mental health and substance use problems. Many applicants reported using opioids. Ohio has the second highest opioid overdose rate in the country.

She says peer support and access to a recovery coach are vital parts of Heartland’s success. 

"There’s a lot of supports out there for adults who are in recovery, but there’s not as much for kids," Stewart says. "And so the wonderful thing about recovery high schools and what the research is showing is now these parents and these children have support."

Heartland is one of fewer than 50 recovery schools across the country. Like many others, it's starting small, with about five to 15 students.

Research on these small schools is limited, but Vanderbilt professor Andrew Finch says outcomes have been encouraging.  

"The scientific findings have shown so far that you do see a positive effect of having a recovery high school even for a short period of time," Finch says. 

Finch is co-founder of the Association of Recovery Schools. In a 2017 peer-reviewed study, he and his research partner found that recovery schools have a variety of beneficial effects.

"We looked at substance use, we looked at mental health, we looked at educational outcomes and what we found was that the recovery high school students did better than the non-recovery high school students," he says. 

While students come to school every day, classes at Heartland are online. Students receive individualized academic plans that help them make up for time spent in treatment.

Teacher Leslie MacNabb says students like Alyssa really benefit from that method.

"The smaller environment is really important for her, rather than being grouped in with a bunch of kids and maybe getting lost in the shuffle might be overwhelming," MacNabb says. "And she also voiced that she likes going at her own pace rather than saying, 'Hey, you need to do this right now.' That’s going to help her be most successful."

Since Heartland is a private school, success comes at a price. Tuition for an academic year is $20,000, and the summer program is $500. But Stewart says Heartland received enough financial support to offer this summer’s programming free.

"I was sharing with a mom the other day, she filed bankruptcy and had to take out a second mortgage on her home just because she’s depleted her savings account because of sending a kid off to treatment," Stewart says. "So it’s like, 'We’re going to find a way to get you here.'"

Heartland is working to secure scholarships for students enrolled in the full school year. That’s what Alyssa is hoping for.

"You put me in a sober environment and I hear all these sobriety terms and recovery words and that’s what I’m going to want, ya know?" Alyssa says. "That’s what I’m excited to want."

Copyright 2019 Side Effects Public Media. To see more, visit Side Effects Public Media.

Tags: 
Side Effects Public Media
Drug Addiction

Related Content

Want To Prevent Gun Violence? Some States Turn To 'Red Flag' Laws

By Jun 23, 2019

Earlier this year, police dispatchers in Evansville, Indiana, received a chilling call. A man said he was holding his wife at knifepoint, and he warned police that he was heavily armed.

How Foreign-Born Doctors Help Refugees, Other Immigrants

By Jun 17, 2019

Deepa Halaharvi is a morning person.

"Eat, read, pray, and get ready to go to work," she says, laughing. "And usually I’m out the door around 6:15 or 6:30."

Aging In Rural America: The Link Between Chronic Disease and Mental Health

By May 27, 2019

Dennis Pond doesn’t tell his psychiatrist about his thoughts of suicide.  But he has them. He often feels useless, in large part because his diabetes has caused terrible pain and numbness in his feet, and that affects his ability to drive, to help out around the house, to even go out in the yard.

Why Don’t More Doctors Help Cancer Patients Quit Smoking?

By May 20, 2019

Most people knew James Strain as “Butch.” Dr. Cynthia Meneghini called him “Dad." She remembers him as a handyman who could fix anything. When she moved to a new house, he painted it top to bottom, despite feeling pain in his ribs.

Grandparents Are Raising Their Grandkids. Blame Opioids.

By May 20, 2019

Getting to Anne Polston’s house is a journey: first, you have to get to Liberty, a town about two hours southeast of Louisville. Then, there’s a winding eight-mile road that’s largely one-lane, and sometimes just gravel.

Michigan State's Recovery Housing May Expand Next Year

By Apr 1, 2019
Will Vaughn
Laura Michels / WKAR-MSU

A new program at Michigan State University aims to help students recovering from a substance abuse addiction stay sober.


House Democrats Introduce Plan To Repeal Drug Liability Law

By Jun 25, 2018
bottle of pills
Wikicommons

Democrats in the state House want to get rid of a law they say protects drug companies that knowingly make or sell harmful drugs.


Former MSU Fullback James Moore Opens Up About Cocaine Usage

By Current Sports Jun 2, 2017
WKAR

On this emotional edition of the S.W.A.P. Meet, former Spartan fullback James Moore, a member of the 1988 MSU Rose Bowl championship team, opens up about his decade-long battle with cocaine addiction.