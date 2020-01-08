Oil Company Seeks Permit To Drill Near Mason

By 10 seconds ago
  • horsehead pump
    Traverse City oil company Jordan Development is seeking a state permit to drill in a 120-acre unit in Vevay Township near Mason.
    WKAR File Photo

A private oil and gas company is hoping to drill at a new site near Mason. 

 

Editor's Note: Jordan Development will host a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vevay Township Hall.

Traverse City-based Jordan Development is seeking a state permit to drill in a 120-acre unit in Vevay Township near Mason.

 

It’s in an untapped area that lies within a historically productive oil deposit.

 

Vice-president Ben Brower says if the company gains approval, it would not conduct a highly controversial technique known as “fracking.”

 

“The state of Michigan has naturally fractured rock,” Brower explains.  “So, we’ll drill into it, and if the oil is there, it will come out on its own.  We don’t have to do any fracking like you see in Texas or North Dakota or Pennsylvania.”

 

Brower says so far more than 130 property owners have signed leases that would pay them royalties from the mineral rights. 

 

Tags: 
oil
drilling
fracking

Related Content

Enbridge To Begin Rock, Soil Sampling In Straits of Mackinac

By Jun 17, 2019
Straits of Mackinac
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Enbridge Inc. said Monday that it is moving ahead with the collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while it prepares for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there.

Oil Found In Creek In Flint-Area Community

By May 12, 2017
Oil in creek
Jonathan Creek / Flickr

Authorities say oil has been found in a creek in the Flint-area community of Clio.