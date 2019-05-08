Okemos Voters Approve School Bond Issue; It's a No-Go in Charlotte

Voters in Okemos approved a nearly $25 million school bond issue on Tuesday, but a similar attempt failed in Charlotte.

The bond issue in Okemos will fund several re-modeling projects, including a sizeable addition to Bennett Woods Elementary. It would also pay for security and technology upgrades, expanding its bus fleet and improving athletic facilities.

Economists say despite long-term liabilities totaling around $100 million, Okemos enjoys a strong tax base and growing enrollment.

The Charlotte Public Schools lost its bid for a nearly $28 million bond issue for similar expenses. The district has seen declining enrollment in recent years.

Lansing voters approved a 10-year sinking fund proposal that will raise more than $7 million for security upgrades and building construction. Voters in Mason approved an operating millage renewal…but a 10-year millage increase was defeated in Dansville.