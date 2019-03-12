Open Records Laws Could Soon Apply To Legislature

The governor’s office and the Legislature could soon be covered by open records rules similar to those that must be followed by state agencies and local governments. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reported.

Republicans and Democrats agreed that these changes are long overdue. But the challenge has been doing it in a way that ensures constituents’ privacy is protected when they seek help with a problem.

Republican state Representative Jason Sheppard said there’s no question that people have a right to know what their elected officials are up to.

“But the thing that we frameworked was to make sure that sensitive material was kept sensitive,” said Sheppard.

Lawmakers would also have to hang onto communications with their offices for at least two years.

The bills are expected to be approved by the House this week, and sent to the state Senate.