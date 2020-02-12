Otter Pups Born At Lansing Zoo

Hot on the heels of the birth of baby black rhino Jaali, the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has announced the birth of two otter pups.

On Sunday, Nkeke gave birth to the baby otters. Nkeke came to Lansing from a zoo in Rhode Island in 2016. Miles, the father of the pups, was the first otter pup born at Potter Park Zoo, in 2013.

Zoo officials say they don’t yet know the genders of the pups, and they have not been named.

Miles is on display at the zoo, but it will be a few months before visitors will be able to see Nkeke and the babies.