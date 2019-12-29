Outer Vibe | BackStage Pass | Ep.1009

Sat., Jan. 4 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM at video.wkar.org | Watch this three person band rock the WKAR stage!

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, band members Lisa Kacos (drums/trumpet), Sean Zuidgeest (vocals/bass), and Nick Hosford (guitar) studied classical music in college while packing dance floors throughout the Midwest. The trio’s singular mission is to make rock 'n' roll fun again by incorporating the best elements of 90s pop, swagger rock, reggae, feel-good anthems, and hip-hop. Zuidgeest's powerful, yet sometimes delicate vocals echo the best of Freddie Mercury and Robert Plant, while Kacos and Hosford punch hard and groove effortlessly as the band's genre-defying powerhouse rhythm section.

WKAR PASSPORT

As a special benefit for WKAR Passport members, the first five new episodes will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 26. The remaining new episodes will be available in WKAR Passport beginning Dec. 14. WKAR Passport is a TV donor benefit that provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. Information is at wkar.org/passport.

ABOUT BACKSTAGE PASS

BackStage Pass features intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. WKAR's original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the soulful hip hop of Tunde Olaniran, alt rock band Mike Mains & The Branches, and much more.

Ep.1009 first air 1/4/19