Related Program: 
BackStage Pass

Outer Vibe | BackStage Pass | Ep.1009

By WKAR Staff 8 minutes ago
  • Outer Vibe's recording for the 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series in the WKAR Studio.
    Outer Vibe's recording for the 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series in the WKAR Studio.
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Sat., Jan. 4 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM at video.wkar.org | Watch this three person band rock the WKAR stage!

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, band members Lisa Kacos (drums/trumpet), Sean Zuidgeest (vocals/bass), and Nick Hosford (guitar) studied classical music in college while packing dance floors throughout the Midwest. The trio’s singular mission is to make rock 'n' roll fun again by incorporating the best elements of 90s pop, swagger rock, reggae, feel-good anthems, and hip-hop. Zuidgeest's powerful, yet sometimes delicate vocals echo the best of Freddie Mercury and Robert Plant, while Kacos and Hosford punch hard and groove effortlessly as the band's genre-defying powerhouse rhythm section.

WKAR PASSPORT
As a special benefit for WKAR Passport members, the first five new episodes will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 26. The remaining new episodes will be available in WKAR Passport beginning Dec. 14. WKAR Passport is a TV donor benefit that provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. Information is at wkar.org/passport.

ABOUT BACKSTAGE PASS
BackStage Pass features intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. WKAR's original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the soulful hip hop of Tunde Olaniran, alt rock band Mike Mains & The Branches, and much more.

Ep.1009 first air 1/4/19

Tags: 
BackStage Pass
backstage pass season 10
Season 10
WKAR Original
staytuned

Related Content

BackStage Pass returns to WKAR TV with more blues, pop, folk, and rock music

By WKAR STAFF Oct 17, 2019
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Celebrating 10 seasons, the WKAR original series showcases nationally renowned acts.

Tishmal | Backstage Pass | Ep.1003

By WKAR Staff Nov 3, 2019
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Pop electronic vocalist and writer Tishmal performs with producer Christian Darias. WATCH NOW

Brother Elsey | BackStage Pass | Ep.1004

By WKAR Staff Nov 10, 2019
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Brothers Jack, Brady, and Beau make up the Southern rock and Americana folk band, Brother Elsey. WATCH NOW 

Paddlebots | BackStage Pass | Ep. 1002

By WKAR Staff Oct 27, 2019
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Progressive soul-pop group Paddlebots performs “Smile,” “Fantasy,” and more. WATCH NOW