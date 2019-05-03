Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Over 200 Professional Women's Hockey Players Won't Play In North America This Year By editor • 53 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 3, 2019 7:14 pm NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Katie Strang, writer for The Athletic, about the players' demands for a sustainable league that pays its players living wages. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.