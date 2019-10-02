Editor’s Note: This hour discusses suicide, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.



If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.



With Meghna Chakrabarti

Over the past 5 years, active-duty suicides have been on the rise. In 2018, there were 541 service members who died by suicide. And from 2013 to 2018, the suicide rate increased from 18.5 to 24.8 suicides per 100,000 service members, according to the Pentagon’s annual suicide report.

“This increase was attributable to small increases in the number of suicide deaths across all services,” the report reads.

Aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush, three Navy crewmen died by suicide in just one week.

“My heart is broken,” one of the ship’s commanding officers, Captain Sean Bailey, said. “We need all hands to engage … to prevent another suicide.”

While the three cases occurred off-base, in different locations, the suicides represent a larger mental health issue inside the U.S. military.

Current and former military service-members, as well as specialists on the subject, joined the show Wednesday to look at what’s behind these rising rates in the military.

“Just because you know that the resources are there, does not mean you feel comfortable going forward,” Meghann Myers, Pentagon bureau chief for the Military Times, told On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti. “People will not take advantage of all of these services ⁠— and all of the training that they have available to them — if they don’t think they’re going to have a good outcome.”



Guests

Shawn Peacock, formerly with the Navy as an MM2 (Machinist’s Mate 2nd class), or an E-5. Stationed on the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush from 2011 to 2016. He runs the Facebook group “Decelerate Your Life.” (@deceleratedlife)

Meghann Myers, Pentagon bureau chief for the Military Times. (@Meghann_MT)

James Helis, director of Army SHARP, Ready & Resilient directorate. Retired Army colonel, retired rear admiral in the United States Maritime Service and former Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Dr. Eric Caine, professor of psychiatry and co-director at the Center for the Study and Prevention of Suicide at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He studies suicide prevention nationally and internationally, including among veterans and the military.



Hilary McQuilkin produced this hour for broadcast.

