P-W Coach Luke Pohl: "It Was The Correct Call"

Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball coach Luke Pohl address the end of game controversy surrounding the division three state championship win over Iron Mountain on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Pohl believes the officials made the correct call.

The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates boys basketball team topped Iron Mountain by a score of 53-52, winning its first boys hoops state title in school history. However, the ending of the game has been viewed as a bit controversial. A traveling violation and intentional foul ruling were both called in the final 10 seconds of play, leading to game-sealing free throws by P-W's Collin Trierweiler.

P-W coach Luke Pohl joined Current Sports host Al Martin to talk about how his players have been dealing with the backlash, which has included negative comments on Twitter. Also, Pohl reveals that items from the stands were thrown at him directly after the game, along with some obscene gestures directed at his players.

Did the officials get the call right in the eyes of Pohl? He believes so.

The MHSAA has since released a statement this week on Facebook backing the officials.