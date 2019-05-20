Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Palestinians Say They Won't Take Money Over Aspirations For An Independent State By Daniel Estrin • 28 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / The White House says its Middle East peace plan will start with a meeting to ask countries to put up money for Palestinians. Palestinians say their hopes for an independent state aren't for sale. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.