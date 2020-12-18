A Paul Winter Solstice | WKAR Radio

Mon. Dec. 21 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration.

On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a new performance of the Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. John Schaefer hosts.

