Pay Up! How Game-Changing Is the California Law For College Athletics

Current Sports host Al Martin talks with our own Karel Vega about the new California law that requires major financial reforms in college athletics. California governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that allows college athletes to receive endorsement deals from outside bidders. For the first time, players will be allowed to sell their rights to their names, images, or likeness to outside bidders. They can even hire an agent. The law doesn't go into effect until January 2023.

How game-changing is the new bill? Take a listen.