People News: Abigail Censky To Report For Kansas News Service and KCUR

After more than two years as WKAR’s politics and government reporter, Abigail Censky will be moving to Kansas later this month to begin work with the Kansas News Service and NPR member station KCUR.

“During her time here, Abigail did a fantastic job bringing the world of Michigan politics to a national and sometimes even international audience,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News managing editor. “With her reporting, Abigail also greatly elevated the national presence of WKAR with features and appearances on programs such as NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, PBS Newshour, Here & Now, and more.”



Censky joined WKAR in December 2018 and has covered news from the state legislature to the 2019 GM strike and the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



“It's bittersweet to be leaving Michigan and WKAR after such a formative and chaotic two-and-a-half years here,“ said Censky. “I'm filled with gratitude for everyone who showed me the ropes, shared their expertise, perspective, and time to help me tell stories.”



But most importantly, Censky is grateful to the listeners who supported her.



“My favorite thing was making a call or doing an interview only to find out I was talking to a loyal listener and WKAR fan,” said Censky.



In Kansas, Censky will cover statewide politics for the Kansas News Service. Her last day at WKAR is Tuesday, March 23.