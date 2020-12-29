A Perfect Storm: Mozambique | When Disaster Strikes

Wed. Jan. 6 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Hear the extraordinary story of hope after Cyclone Idai brings devastating flooding to Mozambique.

In March 2019, Cyclone Idai, a Category 4 storm, strikes Mozambique. It smashes into the coastal city of Beira, home to half a million people, bringing winds over 100 miles per hour and a 15-foot storm surge. As aid workers advance to assess the damage, they discover that flooding has inundated entire villages and that hundreds have lost their lives in a vast inland ocean.

Humanitarian agencies and governments from across the world deploy teams of specialists. Search and rescue boats and helicopters pluck survivors from the tops of submerged trees while NGOs work with local authorities to provide food, shelter, water and healthcare.



This episode charts this extraordinary story through the eyes of the people who are there. Over the coming weeks and months, efforts move from lifesaving to long-term recovery. Communities eventually start to rebuild, but a year after the cyclone, more flooding hits again. Undeterred, Mozambiquans are determined to restore their land and mitigate the effects of future storms. By replanting mangrove forests and expanding wilderness areas, they’ll be better prepared next time.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.