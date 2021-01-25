Personal Statement | WKAR Screening

Thu. Feb. 4, 2021 at 7pm | Come together for a special WKAR online screening of Personal Statement. RSVP HERE

Three seniors at Brooklyn high schools are determined to get their entire classes to college, even though they aren't even sure they are going to make it there themselves. They are working as college counselors in their three schools because many of their friends have nowhere else to turn for support.



The screening of Personal Statement is free, but RSVP is required.



Following the film, join a moderated online discussion. Scheduled panelists include:

Juliane Dressner, Filmmaker

Dr. Mark Largent, Michigan State University, Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education

Dr. Steven Robinson, President, Lansing Community College

RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around Personal Statement from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8:30 p.m.

More About the Film

Personal Statement is a feature-length documentary that follows Karoline, Christine and Enoch through their senior year and into college. They work tirelessly as peer college counselors to realize better futures for themselves and their peers. They struggle and they stumble, but refuse to succumb to the barriers that prevent so many low-income students from attending and graduating from college.

Presented by WKAR Public Media and the Capital Area College Access Network



A New Kind of Virtual Event - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.