Police At Twistars And Home Of Former Owner Geddert

Search warrants were served this morning at Twistars Gymnastics Club and the Grand Ledge home of former coach and owner John Geddert.

Grand Ledge police chief Thomas Osterholzer issued a statement to WKAR News confirming only that his department assisted the Michigan attorney general’s office “within the city.” He provided no further details.

Our media partners at WLNS-TV report that boxes were seen being carried out of Twistars by the Michigan State Police. The Lansing State Journal reports at least one box was removed from Geddert’s home.

Geddert has been under investigation for his relationship with convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. A number of Nassar’s victims have also accused Geddert of physical and emotional abuse.