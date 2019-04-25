Power Outage Affects 9,100 in Grand Ledge Area

Updated: 9:45 a.m.

About 9,100 Consumers Energy customers in the Grand Ledge area are without power following an equipment failure this morning.

Spokesman Terry DeDoes says the failure affected customers served by the Grand Ledge, Upton and Sunfield substations.

Customers on the Grand Ledge and Upton lines are expected to have their electricity restored by 11:30 a.m. Those served by the Sunfield line are expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Updated: 8:55 a.m.

All Grand Ledge Public School buildings are closed today because of a widespread power outage.

Officials say there’s no danger to students or staff.

Buses and drivers will be available to dismiss middle and high school students beginning at 9:00 am. Elementary students will be dimissed at 10:30 am.