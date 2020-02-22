Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Pregnant Asylum-Seekers Barred From U.S. Entry For Court Hearings By Max Rivlin-Nadler • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Pregnant asylum seekers who were told to remain in place in Mexico are now being barred from entering the U.S. for their asylum hearings until after they give birth, so finds a KPBS investigation. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.