President Trump To Rally In Grand Rapids on March 28

By 19 seconds ago
  • President Donald J. Trump
    President Donald J. Trump addresses the nation
    PBS NewsHour

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has announced he's holding a rally in Michigan at the end of the month.

The announcement came shortly after Trump vetoed a congressional measure blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

The campaign says the rally is set for the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28.

Trump narrowly won the Midwest state's 16 electoral votes in the 2016 presidential election.

The president recently declared a national emergency at the border in order to claim federal funding to build a wall there and fulfill a signature promise of his original campaign.

Both the House and Senate voted to block the declaration, but Trump vetoed that measure Friday. It was the first veto of his presidency.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Grand Rapids
Van Andel Arena
Capitol Connection

Related Content

Pres. Trump Seeks Cuts For Cleanup of Great Lakes

By Mar 11, 2019
President Donald J. Trump

President Donald Trump is making another attempt to slash federal funding that goes toward cleaning up major U.S. waterways including the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay, even though Congress has thwarted his previous attempts, according to budget documents released Monday.

European leaders worried by Trump's comments on NATO, EU

By MERRIT KENNEDY & BBC News Jan 16, 2017
GETTYIMAGES

European leaders are expressing alarm after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said the EU is "basically a vehicle for Germany" and reiterated his view that NATO is "obsolete."

LIVE COVERAGE | President Trump Supreme Court nominee

By editor Jan 31, 2017
presidential seal on podium

Tuesday Jan 31 8pm ET President Donald Trump will be making an announcement about his nomination for Supreme Court Justice. Follow WKAR for NPR News and PBS NewsHour coverage.

Watch Live: President Trump's Remarks From Vietnam

By Feb 27, 2019
President Donald J. Trump

approx. 4am Feb. 28 / President Trump is holding a news conference following his meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The meeting is taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam. 